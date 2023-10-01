U.S. Army Col. John B. Mountford, deputy commanding officer of maneuver for the1st Infantry Division (1 ID) gives Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, the deputy commanding general of maneuver for the III Armored Corps a tour of the forward operating site at Boleslawiec, Poland, Jan. 10, 2023. The 1 ID is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:52 Photo ID: 7583847 VIRIN: 230110-A-FL671-1001 Resolution: 4452x3078 Size: 3.87 MB Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.