Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec [Image 1 of 3]

    III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Col. John B. Mountford, deputy commanding officer of maneuver for the1st Infantry Division (1 ID) gives Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, the deputy commanding general of maneuver for the III Armored Corps a tour of the forward operating site at Boleslawiec, Poland, Jan. 10, 2023. The 1 ID is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:52
    Photo ID: 7583847
    VIRIN: 230110-A-FL671-1001
    Resolution: 4452x3078
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec
    III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec
    III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport22
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT