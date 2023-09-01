A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, undergoes routine maintenance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. Maintenance Airmen routinely perform preventative maintenance on the KC-135 to ensure mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 09:37
|Photo ID:
|7583839
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-AB266-0159
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
