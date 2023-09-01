100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going

100th Maintenance Squadron Airmen use a johnson bar tool to extract screws from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. A johnson bar is a hand lever with several distinct positions and a positive latch to hold the lever in the selected position to assist personnel with routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

