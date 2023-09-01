Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going [Image 3 of 6]

    100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    100th Maintenance Squadron Airmen use a johnson bar tool to extract screws from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. A johnson bar is a hand lever with several distinct positions and a positive latch to hold the lever in the selected position to assist personnel with routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:37
    Photo ID: 7583836
    VIRIN: 230109-F-AB266-0121
    Resolution: 4296x3069
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going
    100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going
    100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going
    100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going
    100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going
    100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAFMildenhall
    Bloodyhundreth
    100thARW
    100thMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT