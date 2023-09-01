100th Maintenance Squadron Airmen use a johnson bar tool to extract screws from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. A johnson bar is a hand lever with several distinct positions and a positive latch to hold the lever in the selected position to assist personnel with routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 09:37
|Photo ID:
|7583836
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-AB266-0121
|Resolution:
|4296x3069
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
