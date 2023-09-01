U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez, 100th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, prepares a drill prior to aircraft maintenance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. The E&E backshop analyzes, troubleshoots, and maintains aircraft E&E systems, associated components, subsystems and test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 09:37
|Photo ID:
|7583835
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-AB266-0052
|Resolution:
|6707x4791
|Size:
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
