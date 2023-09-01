100th MXS Airmen keep the mission going

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rachel Bachert, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, inspects hydraulic lines of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. The hydraulics system on the aircraft pumps liquids through pipes and channels as a source of mechanical control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

