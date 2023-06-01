OHA survey open now

The Department of Defense, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (OUSD P&R), Military Compensation Policy Directorate will conduct an Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA) Utility Expenses Survey from Jan. 1 to March 1, 2023.

