221205-N-HK187-1102 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2022) An AV-8B Harrier, attached to Marine Attack Squadron 231, lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Dec. 6, 2022. Kearsarge is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting LCAC 100 tests and flight qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark O. Klimenko)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 08:34 Photo ID: 7583766 VIRIN: 221205-N-HK187-1102 Resolution: 5336x3557 Size: 1.29 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.