    Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications [Image 5 of 6]

    Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    221205-N-HK187-1072 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) display a tote board to an AV-8B Harrier pilot, attached to Marine Attack Squadron 231, on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge Dec. 6, 2022. Kearsarge is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting LCAC 100 tests and flight qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark O. Klimenko)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 08:34
    Photo ID: 7583765
    VIRIN: 221205-N-HK187-1072
    Resolution: 4466x2977
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    UNDERWAY
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    EXERCISE
    READINESS
    TRAINING

