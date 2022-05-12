Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications

221205-N-HK187-1072 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) display a tote board to an AV-8B Harrier pilot, attached to Marine Attack Squadron 231, on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge Dec. 6, 2022. Kearsarge is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting LCAC 100 tests and flight qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark O. Klimenko)

