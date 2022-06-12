221206-N-TP544-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2022) Sailors discharge aqueous film foaming foam from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Dec. 6, 2022. Kearsarge is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting LCAC 100 tests and qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 08:34 Photo ID: 7583764 VIRIN: 221206-N-TP544-1002 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.