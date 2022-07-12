221207-N-XH769-1087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2022) Sailors use a thermal imaging camera during a firefighting exercise on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Dec. 7, 2022. Kearsarge is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting LCAC 100 tests and qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 08:34 Photo ID: 7583763 VIRIN: 221207-N-XH769-1087 Resolution: 5825x3883 Size: 1.26 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Ryan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.