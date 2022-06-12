Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications [Image 2 of 6]

    Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    221206-N-TP544-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transits the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 6, 2022. Kearsarge is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting LCAC 100 tests and qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 08:34
    Photo ID: 7583762
    VIRIN: 221206-N-TP544-1001
    Resolution: 5617x8410
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kearsarge is Underway Conducting Tests and Qualifications [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNDERWAY
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    EXERCISE
    READINESS
    TRAINING

