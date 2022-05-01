230106-A-SX613-472
ORLANDO, Fla. – Karen D. H. Saunders, SES, the program executive officer for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) (bottom left), attended the Combined Professional Associations Group (CPAG) breakfast, Jan. 6. Saunders and other Team Orlando service leaders spoke about 2022 accomplishments, 2023 focus, collaboration, interoperability, innovation, modernization, and the need for faster acquisition. CPAG helps various defense organizations and agencies located in the Orlando area coordinate their activities and facilitates synergy between organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Doug Schwab)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|7583760
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-SX613-472
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 CPAG Breakfast [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT