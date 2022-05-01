230106-A-SX613-418
ORLANDO, Fla. – Karen D. H. Saunders, SES, the program executive officer for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), provides an update on PEO STRI during the Combined Professional Associations Group (CPAG) breakfast, Jan. 6. Saunders joined other Team Orlando service leaders to talk about 2022 accomplishments, 2023 focus, collaboration, interoperability, innovation, modernization, and the need for faster acquisition. CPAG helps various defense organizations and agencies located in the Orlando area coordinate their activities and facilitates synergy between organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Doug Schwab)
01.05.2022
01.10.2023
|7583757
|230106-A-SX613-418
|1800x1200
|1.67 MB
ORLANDO, FL, US
|1
|0
