Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. donates $9 million in weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. donates $9 million in weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army

    SOMALIA

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    The U.S. presented $9 million in weapons, vehicles, medical supplies and other equipment to the Somali National Army in a ceremony Jan. 8, 2023, attended by Somali Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama and U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Larry André. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Embassy in Somalia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 04:46
    Photo ID: 7583680
    VIRIN: 230108-O-DO492-969
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 259.53 KB
    Location: SO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. donates $9 million in weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army [Image 3 of 3], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. donates $9 million in weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army
    U.S. donates $9 million in weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army
    U.S. donates $9 million in weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. donates $9 million in weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Somalia
    U.S. Africa Command
    Somali National Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT