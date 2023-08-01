U.S. donates $9 million in weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army

The U.S. presented $9 million in weapons, vehicles, medical supplies and other equipment to the Somali National Army in a ceremony Jan. 8, 2023, attended by Somali Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama and U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Larry André. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Embassy in Somalia)

Date Taken: 01.08.2023