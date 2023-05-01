Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Engineers partner with local contractors to construct Chabelley Airfield’s first water well

    DJIBOUTI

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joe Riojas, lead civil engineer with the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, is briefed by local contractors on the progress of a new well at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2023. The process is one of the early steps in ensuring Chabelley Airfield has its own reliable source of water, improving its existing infrastructure and future growth in order to maintain the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron’s secure and reliable presence in east Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    This work, Civil Engineers partner with local contractors to construct Chabelley Airfield’s first water well [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Chabelley Airfield
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

