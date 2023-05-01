Blue Ridge Sailor Performs Maintenance

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2023) – Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Ryan Misuraca, from Las Vegas, brazes a potable water pipe in the hull technician shop aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 5, 2023. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Toi Williams)

