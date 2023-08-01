230108-N-UI066-1180 IONIAN SEA (Jan. 8, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Logan Hagrety, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), checks fuel for impurities during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Jan. 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 Location: IONIAN SEA