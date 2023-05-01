Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    Blue Ridge Sailor Performs Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2023) – Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Ryan Misuraca, from Las Vegas, brazes a potable water pipe in the hull technician shop aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 5, 2023. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Toi Williams)

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

