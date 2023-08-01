230108-N-EL850-1474 IONIAN SEA (Jan. 8, 2023) A Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) signals to an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Jan. 8, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

Date Taken: 01.08.2023