    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 24]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    IONIAN SEA

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230108-N-EL850-1525 IONIAN SEA (Jan. 8, 2023) An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, delivers supplies to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Jan. 8, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

