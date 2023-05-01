U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing conclude airfield operations during a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics teams participated in the exercise with aircrews from the 437th Airlift Wing as a large-scale effort to better define and expand agile combat employment concepts and work as a joint force integrating other military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 23:54
|Photo ID:
|7583538
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-SL969-0012
|Resolution:
|4107x2827
|Size:
|744.7 KB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
