Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing conclude airfield operations during a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics teams participated in the exercise with aircrews from the 437th Airlift Wing as a large-scale effort to better define and expand agile combat employment concepts and work as a joint force integrating other military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

