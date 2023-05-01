Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12]

    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing conclude airfield operations during a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics teams participated in the exercise with aircrews from the 437th Airlift Wing as a large-scale effort to better define and expand agile combat employment concepts and work as a joint force integrating other military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 23:54
    Photo ID: 7583538
    VIRIN: 230105-F-SL969-0012
    Resolution: 4107x2827
    Size: 744.7 KB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)
    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Tactics
    Joint Force
    AirForceNewswire
    MG23
    Project and Connect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT