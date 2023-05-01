Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing perform close quarter-battle near an airfield, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics operators employ a full array of unique capabilities, practicing several of them during a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

