Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing prepare for close-quarter battle near an airfield, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics airmen performed a static line jump, airfield security, and CQB as part of a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston allowing teams to sharpen core competencies used in combat operations with mobility air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

