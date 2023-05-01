Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics teams from the 24th Special Operations Wing prepare a convoy prior to a close-quarter battle near an airfield, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. CQB and several other Special Tactics operating concepts were performed with Joint Base Charleston aircrews during a mission generation exercise that launched with a formation of 24 C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023