U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing prepare for close-quarter battle near an airfield, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics teams performed several scenarios commonly used in combat operations during a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 23:53
|Photo ID:
|7583534
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-SL969-0008
|Resolution:
|5125x3795
|Size:
|9.56 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
