A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing performs a low-pass over an airfield, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The aircraft performed passes as Special Tactics airmen executed airfield security as part of a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston where teams completed a series of agile combat employment and Special Tactics concepts similar to those in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 7583532 VIRIN: 230105-F-SL969-0006 Resolution: 5759x3670 Size: 1.33 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.