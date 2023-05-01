A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing performs a low-pass over an airfield, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The aircraft performed passes as Special Tactics airmen executed airfield security as part of a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston where teams completed a series of agile combat employment and Special Tactics concepts similar to those in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 23:53
|Photo ID:
|7583532
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-SL969-0006
|Resolution:
|5759x3670
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
