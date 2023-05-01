Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 6 of 12]

    Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing performs a low-pass over an airfield, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The aircraft performed passes as Special Tactics airmen executed airfield security as part of a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston where teams completed a series of agile combat employment and Special Tactics concepts similar to those in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 23:53
    Photo ID: 7583532
    VIRIN: 230105-F-SL969-0006
    Resolution: 5759x3670
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Tactics
    Joint Force
    AirForceNewswire
    MG23
    Project and Connect

