U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing secure an airfield during a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics teams worked alongside aircrews from the 437th Airlift Wing and executed a static line jump into an airfield, part of a larger effort to validate agile combat employment and Special Tactics operating concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 23:53
|Photo ID:
|7583531
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-SL969-0005
|Resolution:
|6152x3875
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
