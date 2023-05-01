Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing secure an airfield during a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics teams worked alongside aircrews from the 437th Airlift Wing and executed a static line jump into an airfield, part of a larger effort to validate agile combat employment and Special Tactics operating concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 Photo ID: 7583531 by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes