Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing conduct a static line jump off a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The jump was part of a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston to better define and expand agile combat employment concepts and work as a joint force integrating other military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

