U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing conduct a static line jump off a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics teams participated in the mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston to validate agile combat employment and Special Tactics operating concepts that rapidly project future air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 7583529 VIRIN: 230105-F-SL969-0003 Resolution: 6549x4009 Size: 1.51 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.