Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1)

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing conduct a static line jump off a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Special Tactics teams participated in the mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston to better define and expand agile combat employment concepts and work as a joint force integrating other military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

