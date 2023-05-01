U.S. Air Force Special Tactics airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing conduct a static line jump off a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, in North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The jump was part of a mission generation exercise with Joint Base Charleston to better define and expand agile combat employment concepts and work as a joint force integrating other military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Victor A. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 23:53
|Photo ID:
|7583527
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-SL969-0001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Special Tactics airmen participate in Mission Generation Exercise 2023 with 437th AW (Part 1) [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
