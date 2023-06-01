ASG-Kuwait hosts Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs for jummah prayer, January, 2023

On Friday, Area Support Group - Kuwait hosts Sheikh Hassan Twaha Bwambale, of the Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs, to lead the midday jummah khutba (Friday sermon and prayer) at Camp Arifjan's prayer tent. Speaking in a mix of English and Arabic to a packed audience, Bwambale covers topics including courage in uncertain times, love for your family and community, and the golden rule. This continues the strong working relationship between ASG-KU chaplains and the ministry, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, January 6, 2023.

