    ASG-Kuwait hosts Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs for jummah prayer, January, 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    ASG-Kuwait hosts Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs for jummah prayer, January, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    On Friday, Area Support Group - Kuwait hosts Sheikh Hassan Twaha Bwambale, of the Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs, to lead the midday jummah khutba (Friday sermon and prayer) at Camp Arifjan's prayer tent. Speaking in a mix of English and Arabic to a packed audience, Bwambale covers topics including courage in uncertain times, love for your family and community, and the golden rule. This continues the strong working relationship between ASG-KU chaplains and the ministry, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, January 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 7583456
    VIRIN: 230106-A-FM739-226
    Resolution: 7711x4460
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, ASG-Kuwait hosts Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs for jummah prayer, January, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplains
    Islam
    Kuwait
    ASG-KU

