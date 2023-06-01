On Friday, Area Support Group - Kuwait hosts Sheikh Hassan Twaha Bwambale, of the Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs, to lead the midday jummah khutba (Friday sermon and prayer) at Camp Arifjan's prayer tent. Speaking in a mix of English and Arabic to a packed audience, Bwambale covers topics including courage in uncertain times, love for your family and community, and the golden rule. This continues the strong working relationship between ASG-KU chaplains and the ministry, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, January 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 20:50
|Photo ID:
|7583455
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-FM739-182
|Resolution:
|8117x5115
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASG-Kuwait hosts Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs for jummah prayer, January, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT