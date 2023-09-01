Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew approaches a lancha in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 9, 2022. The boat crew interdicted the lancha about 9 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line, seized 200 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and transferred the four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Uscg
    poaching
    south padre island
    illegal
    lancha
    iuu

