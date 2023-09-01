Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew approaches a lancha in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 9, 2022. The boat crew interdicted the lancha about 9 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line, seized 200 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and transferred the four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

