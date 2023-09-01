A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew tows a lancha toward the station’s dock near Brownsville, Texas, Jan. 9, 2022. The boat crew interdicted the lancha about 9 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line, seized 200 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and transferred the four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 20:14 Photo ID: 7583452 VIRIN: 230109-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.49 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.