Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

Members of a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew escort handcuffed fishermen from a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement at the station’s dock near Brownsville, Texas, Jan. 9, 2022. The boat crew interdicted a lancha engaged in illegal fishing about 9 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line, seized 200 pounds of red snapper and transferred the four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

