    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Duong Le 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Sean K. Im, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Headquarters and Headquarters Company first sergeant, retrieves the guide-on during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Fitness Center, Jan. 09, 2023. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommission officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and, from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duong Le)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 20:18
    Photo ID: 7583449
    VIRIN: 230109-A-PR445-1188
    Resolution: 6224x4147
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    Change of responsibility
    USA
    COR

