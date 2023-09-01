USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Sean K. Im, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Headquarters and Headquarters Company first sergeant, retrieves the guide-on during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Fitness Center, Jan. 09, 2023. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommission officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and, from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duong Le)

