Decatur Flight Quarters

230109-N-SN516-1105 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 takes off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

