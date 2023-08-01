Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers with the 1st Airborne Brigade march to board a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules during the first multilateral jump event of the year over Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, Jan. 8, 2023. The jump showcases a multilateral capability bringing military power together to train and emphasize a strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 19:00 Photo ID: 7583425 VIRIN: 230108-F-AE827-1097 Resolution: 7439x4959 Size: 8.23 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.