Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers with the 1st Airborne Brigade march to board a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules during the first multilateral jump event of the year over Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, Jan. 8, 2023. The jump showcases a multilateral capability bringing military power together to train and emphasize a strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 19:00
|Photo ID:
|7583425
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-AE827-1097
|Resolution:
|7439x4959
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
