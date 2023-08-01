Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers with the 1st Airborne Brigade march to board a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules during the first multilateral jump event of the year over Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, Jan. 8, 2023. The jump showcases a multilateral capability bringing military power together to train and emphasize a strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 19:00
    Photo ID: 7583425
    VIRIN: 230108-F-AE827-1097
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force"
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

