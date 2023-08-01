Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper with the 1st Airborne Brigade awaits the first multilateral jump event of the year over Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, Jan. 8, 2023. More than 180 paratroopers participated in the event jumping from three USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and more paratroopers jumping from one C-130H Hercules and one C-2 Greyhound assigned to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)
