Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper with the 1st Airborne Brigade prepares for the annual New Year’s Jumps by donning camouflage face paint, Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2023. The annual New Year’s jump highlights the multi-country commitment to strengthening multilateral capabilities, enhancing joint interoperability and cooperation between multiple militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

