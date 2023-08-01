U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, poses for a photo in front of the parade deck at MCRD San Diego, Jan. 9, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the 'original 29' Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 18:54
|Photo ID:
|7583418
|VIRIN:
|230109-M-QT937-1061
|Resolution:
|3289x2193
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny Monday [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Joshua Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
