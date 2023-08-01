Manny Monday

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, poses for a photo on the parade deck at MCRD San Diego, Jan. 9, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the 'original 29' Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)

