    Warrior Preparation Arena Grand Opening at Misawa Air Base, Japan [Image 3 of 5]

    Warrior Preparation Arena Grand Opening at Misawa Air Base, Japan

    JAPAN

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to a crowd during the grand opening of the Warrior Preparation Arena at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2023. The Warrior Prep Arena is one of the four 35th Force Support Squadron projects planned from 2022 to 2024 meant to improve quality of life for the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks)

