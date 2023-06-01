Warrior Preparation Arena Grand Opening at Misawa Air Base, Japan

Mr. Caleb Foshee, 35th Mission Support Group director, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Byungsuk Choi, 35th Force Support Squadron commander, cut a ribbon during the grand opening of the Warrior Preparation Arena at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2023. Construction for the Warrior Prep Arena began in early 2022 and was completed later that year as an initiative to improve fitness facilities on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks)

