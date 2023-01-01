Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard participates in gubernatorial inauguration ceremony [Image 7 of 13]

    Michigan National Guard participates in gubernatorial inauguration ceremony

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Layton 

    Michigan National Guard

    Members of the Michigan National Guard participated in the second inauguration of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in Lansing, Michigan, Jan. 1, 2023. The Michigan National Guard has a long tradition of rendering honors during gubernatorial inaugurations at the Michigan State Capitol (National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 16:23
    This work, Michigan National Guard participates in gubernatorial inauguration ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard

