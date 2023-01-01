Michigan National Guard participates in gubernatorial inauguration ceremony

Members of the Michigan National Guard participated in the second inauguration of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in Lansing, Michigan, Jan. 1, 2023. The Michigan National Guard has a long tradition of rendering honors during gubernatorial inaugurations at the Michigan State Capitol (National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton)

