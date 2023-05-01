Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 CTCS supports Mass Generation Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    1 CTCS supports Mass Generation Exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera journeyman, walks the flightline prior to a mass generation exercise on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This mission generation is just one exercise leading up to Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, and involved the launch of 24 C-17s in a formation flight over Charleston Harbor. After the flyover, the formation broke up into four teams, each accomplishing training using agile combat employment concepts.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7583311
    VIRIN: 230105-F-ES635-0709
    Resolution: 5915x3299
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, 1 CTCS supports Mass Generation Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS"
    Joint Force
    "Joint Base Charleston
    "1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    MG23"

