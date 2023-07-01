The soldiers of the 102nd Cavalry Division that come from New Jersey are on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Rang 59C completing their mortar firing training. These shots were taken from the Range Tower during Mortar Live Fire. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Robert Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 7583033 VIRIN: 230107-O-BC272-603 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 794.68 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Dix – Range 59C 102nd Cavalry Division Mortar – 7 JAN 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.