    Fort Dix – Range 59C 102nd Cavalry Division Mortar – 7 JAN 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Dix – Range 59C 102nd Cavalry Division Mortar – 7 JAN 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers of the 102nd Cavalry Division that come from New Jersey are on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Rang 59C completing their mortar firing training. These shots were taken from the Range Tower during Mortar Live Fire. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Robert Hopkins)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 12:00
    Photo ID: 7583032
    VIRIN: 230107-O-BC272-565
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 871.94 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – Range 59C 102nd Cavalry Division Mortar – 7 JAN 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army New Jersey

